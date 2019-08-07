For some, the draw to art happens early in life. For others, it can be a more gradual process.
Alfred Currier took up art when he was “just a little guy.” Even when learning about other things, he would gaze out the window and think about sketching what he could see.
For Betsy Diamond, it was a little different. At chalk festivals where she lived in California, she would pick up the small pieces of chalk artists left behind and create her own designs. Eventually, she participated in the festivals as an invited artist.
Currier and Diamond were stationed next to each other all weekend in the working artist section of the Anacortes Arts Festival. They created work, demonstrated technique and chatted with passersby.
Diamond set up a grid on the cement for young people to create their own chalk art. The squares were filled on day one.
“They filled them as soon as they could make them,” Diamond said.
She spent the weekend creating a scene from the Disney cartoon “The Lion King.”
“I only do cartoons,” she said.
Creating images that people recognize is part of the fun, she said.
Currier creates more realistic figures. The Anacortes artist is known for his depictions of workers in the fields of the Skagit Valley, especially the tulip fields.
Currier works in impasto, which means his paint is usually applied with very thick strokes, with a brush or pallet knife. The large mural he worked on during the festival will be hung as the final mural in the festival’s Tommy Thompson mural project.
Such a large painting would normally take up to six weeks to complete, Currier said. He started ahead of time, priming his canvas and drawing the figures so he could finish during the festival.
He hadn’t really demonstrated his work to a live audience since he stopped teaching figure drawing more than 30 years ago.
“I was excited and hesitant,” he said.
