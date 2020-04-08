The Anacortes Arts Festival canceled all its April events this year but is doing its best to bring art into the homes of children across the city.
The nonprofit organization recently started making art kits, with supplies and ideas to help keep students engaged with art while they are away from school.
The kits encourage creativity and help get supplies into the hands of kids who may not have any, festival Director Meredith McIlmoyle said.
The festival hosted an online wishlist for supplies through Amazon and received enough donations for 150 kits.
They were claimed quickly and the staff already has requests for 70 or 80 more, McIlmoyle said. Another donation drive is planned.
Students are sending in creative thank you notes and are posting photos of their art, she said.
The festival is posting several videos with ideas for projects on its Facebook page, McIlmoyle said.
Photos of kids with their art projects will be displayed at the August festival, which is still scheduled normal, McIlmoyle said.
Learn more at events@anacortesartsfestival.com.
