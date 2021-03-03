The Anacortes Arts Festival is going online this spring with a virtual auction to help raise money and bring more attention to artists who would have been a part of a show at the festival last year.
The online silent art auction is March 8-20, with a live virtual event and celebration of art to close things out on Saturday, March 20.
“There are some really magical pieces,” Anacortes Arts Festival Director Meredith McIlmoyle said.
More than 120 pieces are part of the auction, including paintings, sculpture, photography, glass work, ceramics and jewelry.
Donating artists include Sue Robert, Leo Osborne, Ann Reid, Cherie Keese, Annette Tamm, Graham Schodda, Tracy Powell, Lanny Bergner, Terry MacDonald, Jennifer Bowman, Dona Reed, Carla Seaton, Cathy Schoenberg, Fred Ableman, Paul Thorne and Jeff Zigulus.
A preview show is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day from March 5-20 at 804 Commercial Avenue. Volunteers are staffing the space, and bidders can stop by and look at the art in person, McIlmoyle said.
There are three price points for registering for the auction.
General admission is $10 and includes the chance to check out the virtual live event, make bids and a digital coupon pack for discounts at area businesses.
The $50 premium ticket includes those things, plus a charcuterie board and bottle of sparkling wine to enjoy during the live event March 20.
The $100 Collector’s Club admission includes those things, plus a yearlong membership in the Collector’s Club and a pre-event cocktail lesson with Tim Moffitt from A’Town Bistro. The Collector’s Club is comprised of art lovers who normally participate in art talks throughout the year and get priority admission into the Arts at the Port event, with the chance to buy pieces before general admission, McIlmoyle said.
The live event will feature conversations with a host, some music from the Anacortes High School jazz band, a filmed performance by Fidalgo DanceWorks students and some content from live artists.
People who donate but don’t buy art will still receive postcards with student art on the front, she said.
The auction is a way to bring in donations after the festival lost all revenue sources in 2020.
“The money is first and foremost to keep our festival moving,” McIlmoyle said.
The festival normally funds grants for several arts programs in town. In 2019, it awarded roughly $22,000 in community grants.
Festival staff is planning for some sort of event in August, including Arts at the Port, but things will likely look much different than normal.
The festival will follow whatever protocols are in place at the time, McIlmoyle said.
“We have no reason to believe that we will not have an event first weekend in August. We are just not sure what size it will be,” she said.
Information: anacortesartsfestival.com
