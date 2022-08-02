Wood, glass, metal, canvas, paint, oil, fabric and leather are just some of the materials used by artists who will fill Commercial Avenue with their creations this weekend.
The Anacortes Arts Festival draws thousands of people each year. It isn’t just a chance to buy interesting pieces of art that makes this three-day street fair event so popular. It’s also a chance simply to see so many styles that illustrate the talent and creativity of the 250 or so artisans chosen for booth spots. Also included will be live music and dance performances, live art demonstrations and a fine art show.
This 61st annual Arts Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The festival isn’t making huge changes this year, but it should be full of fun in a world that has been hard the last few years, Director Meredith McIlmoyle said.
“Come find moments of joy and celebrate life,” she said.
Booth artisans will sell everything from paintings and ceramics to jewelry and craft food products.
Live music will be played on three stages, and art-related activities are available for children.
But here’s a request: Leave the pets at home, unless it’s a service animal. Dogs cause problems every year and have broken art in booths that are too small and crowded to accommodate them, she said. This isn’t the right event for animals to attend, McIlmoyle said.
A full list of the artisans who will be at this year’s festival, and their booth location, is available at anacortesartsfestival.com.
Food is spread out throughout the festival this year, instead of all concentrated in one area. There are fewer vendors than in previous years, just like last year, McIlmoyle said. People last year visited restaurants instead, giving those restaurants some of their best days ever, so that’s the option again this year, though there will still be several trucks, she said.
The working artist area at the festival, located between First and Third Streets on Commercial Avenue, is always a draw, and McIlmoyle said this year will feature some crowd favorites.
Artists include Betsy Diamond (chalk art), the Beaver Lodge Carvers from the Samish Indian Nation (native carving and basketry), Paul Thorne (blacksmithing), Northwest Washington Wood Turners & Northwest Corner Woodworkers Association (wood turning), Gustavo Vargas (folk art painting), Tracy Powell (stone sculpture), Steve Backus (chainsaw carving), Katherine Lewis and Northwest Basketweavers Guild (basket weaving) and Marius Hibbard (fabric marbling).
Next to the working artist area at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed is the Arts at the Port fine art show. The show features more than 80 pieces in its juried show as well as the Allen Family Focus Gallery. Attendees will be able to vote on their favorite pieces.
The festival presents up to $9,000 in awards to the artists, including a $2,000 Best in Show piece selected by the juror.
The youth area is at Seventh Street, featuring a sandbox, activities, crafts and young artists to inspire the youngest attendees.
Each of the three areas with music stages will offer a bar for adults.
The Port Stage is back this year, by popular demand, McIlmoyle said. It’s located at the north end of Commercial Avenue, on the port dock. People want to listen to music by the water, she said. The Anacortes Music Project will host a full-day exhibition of musicians all day Saturday, but other musicians will perform Friday and Sunday, too.
The performances by AMP musicians are part of the partnerships the Arts Festival is trying to grow with area organizations, McIlmoyle said. Fidalgo DanceWorks will perform Friday at the Main Stage, she said.
The Main Stage is at 10th Street, with evening hours Friday and Saturday. The Chris Eger Band will play Friday night and will likely draw a big crowd, McIlmoyle said.
The Jazz Stage music, provided by the Manieri Foundation, will have music until 8 p.m. Friday night at its Third Street location.
The three stages feature various kinds of music, McIlmoyle said.
“Everyone should find something they love,” she said.
A full schedule of all the bands can be found at anacortesartsfestival.com.
