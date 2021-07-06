The Anacortes Arts Festival, one of the only major events to happen this year in Anacortes, is hosting a few smaller celebrations throughout the next month to help people get ready for the August festival.
The festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. The actual festival is Aug. 6, 7 and 8 in downtown Anacortes.
A kick-off party is 5-8 p.m. July 10 at the Heart of Anacortes. The event will serve as a release party for the festival’s beer collaboration with the Anacortes Brewery, with live music from Mama Dirty Skirt.
Now that things are opening back up and gatherings can start again, it’s time to celebrate, festival Executive Director Meredith McIlmoyle said.
“It’s a great walk to kick off the summer and celebrate as a community,” she said.
Up next, the festival will join with the City of Anacortes for the annual Art Dash on Saturday, July 31. Things look different this year, though, McIlmoyle said.
This year’s course is shorter, with no half-marathon option, and there are obstacles including a tire run, an Army crawl area and water features. Runners and walkers will hear music along the route and at the finish (where there will also be a beer garden).
The run has a nautical theme, with awards given out for the best costume.
Registration information, including costs as race start times, are at anacortesparksandrecreation.sportsites.com.
On July 31 and Aug. 1, the festival will open its fine art show at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed.
Instead of a big opening party, the show will be open for the weekend, so it’s not just one big group at once, McIlmoyle said.
The show is open noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, and a beer garden will be open, she said.
Then, Monday, Aug. 2, longtime festival supporter Anita Luvera Mayer (one of the people who founded the festival 60 years ago) will host a trunk show of her wearable art.
Tickets will be $50 each and will include appetizers and drinks, as well as viewing for a fashion show and the chance to try on and buy the wearable art, McIlmoyle said.
Information is available on the festival’s website, anacortesartsfestival.com.
