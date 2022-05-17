The Anacortes Early Music Concert Series, a project of the Anacortes Arts Foundation, will present the Salish Sea Early Music Festival, a baroque concert with seven performers, at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Anacortes Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St.

The concert features two of Johann Sebastian Bach’s most profound orchestral works: Bach’s Fifth Brandenburg Concerto and the Triple Concerto in A Minor. Jonathan Oddie, newly named professor of harpsichord at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, will perform these works for harpsichord and orchestra with soloists baroque violinist Carrie Krause and baroque flutist Jeffrey Cohan, along with a baroque string ensemble.

The ensemble is comprised of violinists Elizabeth Phelps and Courtney Kuroda; violist Lindsey Strand-Polyak; and cellist Martin Bonham.

Krause also will perform Antonio Vivaldi’s Violin Concerto “La Stravaganza” No 3 in G, and Jeffrey Cohan will perform Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach’s Flute Concerto in D Major.

Admission is $25 per adult at the door (cash or check only). Children are admitted free. Reservations are appreciated, but tickets are not sold ahead of time.

Masks are required.

Registration: anacortesartsfoundation.org

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.