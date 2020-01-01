Each month, a handful of businesses and galleries open their doors and welcome crowds of community members to eat snacks, drink wine and view art created by people of Anacortes and surrounding areas.
People fill the sidewalks downtown, making their way from one gallery to the next, window shopping, chatting with each other and enjoying the evening.
The tradition of the First Friday Artwalk started in November 2001. A story in the Anacortes American that month read “The group plans to continue First Fridays through December 2002.”
But they never stopped.
Barring a few special occasions where the First Friday fell on a holiday, the event hasn’t been missed any month since then, organizer Katherine Khile said.
“People count on it,” she said. “They come down, have dinner, meet friends.”
The owner of the Scott Milo Gallery picked up the idea after working with the Chamber of Commerce on its twice-yearly artwalk. The Chamber hosts an artwalk each June and December. Galleries were filling on those days and wanted to grab on to those crowds more often, Khile said.
So they each contributed some money to take part and placed advertisements all around the region, to print fliers and posters and to start anacortesart.com.
The group found success in their first year and wanted to keep going, Khile said.
The success has continued.
“Usually, we get a couple hundred people through the gallery,” Khile said.
Other participants feature live music or shows and businesses who aren’t technically part of the walk often stay open later to welcome more customers into their stores.
“It’s good for the town,” Khile said. “It brings more people here.”
It’s a very positive environment downtown, Khile said.
“People are in a great mood and really have fun,” she said.
While some customers are the same month after moth, Khile often sees new faces come through. It’s always a fun surprise to see someone brand-new after almost 20 years of artwalks, she said.
Setting up the shows each month is no small matter, Khile said. She already has her shows for 2020 planned out and needs to start working on advertising for each artwalk about 6-8 weeks out. She contacts participating galleries to get small descriptions of their shows so she can update the advertisements, posters and website.
Then, it takes 3-5 days to set up the show, which can be “chaotic,” she said.
This month’s First Friday Artwalk is 6-9 p.m. Friday.
Participants are:
• Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave, will feature the Asian Gardens Series of Stephanie Griffin of SLG Photography. Standing exhibits include Trinity Skate’s skatedeck art, SLG Photography, the art of Melanie and Greg Dugan of Art Studio 2120, Seven Sorrows Tattoo, and Sheri Muntean’s sketches, acrylic, and photographic art.
• The Good Stuff Arts, 604 Commercial Ave., features “Empowerment of Art,” a new juried show for January, which includes more than 25 Northwest regional artists. The show define the “Empowerment of Art” in the art process of becoming stronger and more confident through design, subject, color, simplicity or complicated works. A reception for the artists is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Red Salon Aveda, 602 Commercial Ave., continues to feature the work of Anacortes photographer Suzanne Rothmeyer. Rothmeyer employs layers of symbolism and detail to create emotional imagery that draws the viewer into a social commentary, or a dreamed landscape. Drawing from history, archetypes and allegory, she combines elaborate sets with compositing techniques.
• Pelican Bay Bookstore & Coffee Shop, 602 Commercial Ave., features watercolor landscapes and summer flowers by Janice Veal, a Guemes Island resident. Veal has taught art for years and continues to do so in area school districts.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., continues its 25-year anniversary show featuring 15 artists. On display are work by Bowman, Osborne, Ward, McCool, Malec, Jones, Libert, Dana, Wiegardt, McJunkin, Leake, Houston, Wall, Bergner and Klein.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., features Bob Hogan, Anacortes artist and children’s book illustrator. His style explores local color while incorporating a slight contemporary edge to landscapes and iconic regional beauty that sparks beautiful memories for people who enjoy their experiences in the Pacific Northwest.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.