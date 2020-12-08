The Anacortes School Board recently received the Washington State School Directors Association with its “Board of Distinction” award for the seventh time.
School Board members are Bobbilyn Hogge, Marilyn Hanesworth, Jennie Beltramini, Matt Cutter and Erin Rieger.
Student board representatives are Sara Kumar, Cooper Nichols, Chloe Chambers, and Cassius Tossavainen. The board is now eligible for a “School Board of the Year” award, which will be announced at the association’s annual conference this week.
The announcement of the award called attention to the Anacortes board’s focus on closing the achievement gap for all students and its commitment to community engagement.
Only 12 districts statewide, including Anacortes, have received the Board of Distinction award five or more times. A total of 25 districts won it this year, out of 295 districts.
“This award represents the hard work of our district staff in making meaningful impacts on student achievement,” board President Hogge said in a release. “As a board, we are committed to equitable outcomes for all students, as well as supporting our staff.”
