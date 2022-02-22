...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Auction to raise funds for Anacortes youth sports programs
The Anacortes Youth Sports Coalition annual fundraiser is back in person this year.
Doors for the auction and dinner open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed.
Space is more limited than in the past. Tickets are $65 each and include hors d’oeuvres, dinner and drink tickets. Group tables for eight guests are available for $600, which includes all of those items, plus reserved seating and two bottles of wine.
Tickets: Contact Brenda Ramsdell at 360-708-9611 or lbramsdell1@frontier.com or purchase in person from 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Coconut Kenny’s meeting area.
The auction includes about 245 auction items, including sports memorabilia, a trip to Whistler, a cruise to Mexico, a NASCAR trip package, plus Seahawks and Mariners tickets.
Proceeds go toward youth programs, including Special Olympics, Sister Cities and local scholarships.
