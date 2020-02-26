AHS jazz band
Three members of the Anacortes High School Jazz Band will compete at a state level.

 Briana Alzola / Anacortes American

 

Garrett Kennedy has tried for a top spot at the regional solo and ensemble competition every year since seventh grade.

Kennedy said he always practiced with his flute, but there was always a “talented senior” who would place instead.

This year, that senior is Kennedy. He placed first at a regional competition recently, meaning he’s off to state in April for a chance to be named the best of the best.

Kennedy is one of three Anacortes High School band members heading to the state competition. He’s joined by Mica Gold, a freshman who plays clarinet, and Geoffrey Dylan, a senior who plays the trombone.

Gold worked hard for the role.

“It was really satisfying,” Gold said. “I worked on it for a really long time.”

The state competition for solo and ensemble for both band and choir is April 24-25. Only the top-ranked student from each category receives entry to the state competition.

For choir, Max Hanesworth ranked second for his vocal category, meaning he’s a first alternate to the state competition.

This is his first year competing as a solo singer.

Those solo and ensemble auditions are in person in a room full of people, Anacortes band teacher Chris Dyel said. In comparison, All-State choirs and bands auditions are via recording.

Students record themselves and can take several tries if they need them.

Fourteen students made the All-State Band and six made the All-State Choir, a record for AHS.

Also honored are Geoffrey Hamilton, Cali Swain and Natalie Blanchard, who made the All-State Jazz Choir. The choir is made up of only 24 students, state-wide. 

Band members are eighth grader Elie Vorel (euphonium); freshman Isaac Briefer (clarinet), Gold, Abi Goodwin (clarinet) and Persephone Pestar (flute); sophomore Jacob Coleman (alto saxophone); juniors Marcus Stables (bass clarinet) and Emilie Shjarback (trombone); and seniors Kennedy, Anna Prewitt (clarinet), Amy Chookiatsirichai (clarinet), Noah Kim (bass clarinet), Perry Cemore (bassoon) and Dylan.

Kennedy said being a part of the All-State Band was a great experience.

Getting to play with that high-caliber of musicians was special, he said.

The band is also much larger than the AHS band, Dylan said.

“It’s a totally different sound,” he said.

Seniors Geoffrey Hamilton, Cali Swain and Natalie Blanchard made the All-State Jazz Choir and in the All-State Treble Choir were senior Jenny Hanson, junior Jayden Zaharris and sophomore Maya Marshall.

This is Hamilton’s fifth year doing All-State, but his first making it into the jazz choir, which has only 24 slots.

“It’s a lot more selective,” he said.

He and Swain are also taking part in a tri-state American Choral Directors Association choir.

