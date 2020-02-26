Garrett Kennedy has tried for a top spot at the regional solo and ensemble competition every year since seventh grade.
Kennedy said he always practiced with his flute, but there was always a “talented senior” who would place instead.
This year, that senior is Kennedy. He placed first at a regional competition recently, meaning he’s off to state in April for a chance to be named the best of the best.
Kennedy is one of three Anacortes High School band members heading to the state competition. He’s joined by Mica Gold, a freshman who plays clarinet, and Geoffrey Dylan, a senior who plays the trombone.
Gold worked hard for the role.
“It was really satisfying,” Gold said. “I worked on it for a really long time.”
The state competition for solo and ensemble for both band and choir is April 24-25. Only the top-ranked student from each category receives entry to the state competition.
For choir, Max Hanesworth ranked second for his vocal category, meaning he’s a first alternate to the state competition.
This is his first year competing as a solo singer.
Those solo and ensemble auditions are in person in a room full of people, Anacortes band teacher Chris Dyel said. In comparison, All-State choirs and bands auditions are via recording.
Students record themselves and can take several tries if they need them.
Fourteen students made the All-State Band and six made the All-State Choir, a record for AHS.
Also honored are Geoffrey Hamilton, Cali Swain and Natalie Blanchard, who made the All-State Jazz Choir. The choir is made up of only 24 students, state-wide.
Band members are eighth grader Elie Vorel (euphonium); freshman Isaac Briefer (clarinet), Gold, Abi Goodwin (clarinet) and Persephone Pestar (flute); sophomore Jacob Coleman (alto saxophone); juniors Marcus Stables (bass clarinet) and Emilie Shjarback (trombone); and seniors Kennedy, Anna Prewitt (clarinet), Amy Chookiatsirichai (clarinet), Noah Kim (bass clarinet), Perry Cemore (bassoon) and Dylan.
Kennedy said being a part of the All-State Band was a great experience.
Getting to play with that high-caliber of musicians was special, he said.
The band is also much larger than the AHS band, Dylan said.
“It’s a totally different sound,” he said.
Seniors Geoffrey Hamilton, Cali Swain and Natalie Blanchard made the All-State Jazz Choir and in the All-State Treble Choir were senior Jenny Hanson, junior Jayden Zaharris and sophomore Maya Marshall.
This is Hamilton’s fifth year doing All-State, but his first making it into the jazz choir, which has only 24 slots.
“It’s a lot more selective,” he said.
He and Swain are also taking part in a tri-state American Choral Directors Association choir.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.