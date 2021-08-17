People will have the chance to donate blood in September, as part of a drive to collect during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
According to Bloodworks NW, about 10,500 children under the age of 15 are diagnosed with cancer every year.
Blood donations help those patients, according to the organization.
A pop-up blood drive is Sept. 15, 16, 22 and 23 at the Seafarers’ Memorial Building, 601 Seafarers Way.
Drives are also scheduled in October and November at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Appointments are required, and COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.
Visit bloodworksnw.org.
