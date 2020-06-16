The Anacortes Boat and Yacht Show isn’t happening in person this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are finding creative ways to still host the annual event.
A live, virtual event is June 25-26 at anacortesboatandyachtshow.com.
Visitors can shop, tour and compare boats online, visit with vendors via Zoom and attend moderated chats with boating experts online.
Registration is open now.
The event is free to attend.
