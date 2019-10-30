Anacortes author Justin Bog has a new story out, one he says is just in time for Halloween.
His novellette, “A Dark Thread,” is part of the collection “Stories for the Mad: Volume One.” The collection, out now, is available at MoranPress.com and on Amazon.
It features short stories from several authors, as well as content from Edgar Allan Poe and Franz Kafka.
“A Dark Thread” is a horror tale about a biological contagion.
When a hiker in the North Cascades finds something on a trip and brings it back to her mountain town, it means terrible things for everyone, Bog said.
