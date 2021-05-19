A new book was recently released about Harry Smith, an underground music influencer, visual artist and experimental filmmaker, who grew up in Anacortes and Bellingham and went on to create various kinds of art and win a Grammy for lifetime achievement.
Anacortes author Bret Lunsford, who grew up in Anacortes immersed in music, said his book “Sounding for Harry Smith: Early Pacific Northwest Influences” ended up being not only about Smith but about this place at that particular point in time.
Lunsford said when he started his research in 2005, he found that Smith (1923-1991) went to school with many people Lunsford knew.
He became fascinated by Smith’s life and the 10 years he lived in Anacortes during the Great Depression. Lunsford began to wonder how much influence Anacortes had on this man who had a profound impact on the world.
The book is based on oral history and includes interviews from area residents including Wallie Funk, Irv and LaVerne Rydberg, Jack Wells and Henrietta “One Bubble” Blaisdell, conducted alongside the director of the Harry Smith Archive.
Lunsford said he started doing oral histories as a college student and loved the process.
“There’s a lot to be learned from local voices,” Lunsford said.
Smith lived in Old Town Anacortes in an area that was then called Cannery Row. Lunsford also learned about Smith’s family history on Orcas Island and about Salish Sea traditions and the impact they may have had on Smith. Learning about Smith gave Lunsford insights beyond the man himself.
“It turned out as much a biography of Anacortes in that era as much as it was a biography of Harry Smith in his early years,” he said.
More than 100 historic photographs and maps are included in the book, which has a foreword by music biographer John Szwed and a preface by musician Phil Elverum.
“This book is the fullest vision of Smith’s early years we’ll ever likely see,” Szwed wrote in the foreword. “Lunsford writes as a native who knew people in Smith’s life who were still alive. As a local artist, he fathoms the deep history of the arts in Anacortes. Again, acting as a local historian he found documents, newspapers, pictures, scrapbooks, yearbooks and letters that illuminate Smith’s childhood and also give us a biography of the city.”
The book is available via soundingforharrysmith.com and soon will be at The Business and Watermark Book Co. Lunsford will lead a virtual talk at Anacortes Public Library on the book at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26.
