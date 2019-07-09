Book tells stories of former AHS students
Author and former Anacortes student Jesse Stoddard interviewed 41 Anacortes High School graduates and four AHS teachers to create the book “What They Didn’t Teach Us Gen Xers In High School: Secrets To A Successful Life By Those Who Have Had 20 Years To Think About It.”
The ebook, available on Amazon, features life lessons from several different AHS graduates 20 years later. Those interviewed share the advice they needed to change their lives.
Audiobook available for ‘Cape Horn’
“Cape Horn: One Man’s Dream, One Woman’s Nightmare” by Anacortes author Réanne Hemingway-Douglass is now available in audiobook.
The book, narrated by Susanna Burney, tells the story of Hemingway-Douglass’ journey to round Cape Horn and circumnavigate the Southern Hemisphere in a sailboat.
The journey was a dream of Hemingway-Douglass’ late husband Don and the journey brought with it many hardships. There were several times Hemingway-Douglass didn’t think she would make it through alive.
The audiobook is available through Audible and Amazon.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.