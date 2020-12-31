The Anacortes-based Rotary clubs recently announced it would not be picking up Christmas trees as normal after the holiday, but a Boy Scout troop is stepping in to help fill that gap.
Anacortes Boy Scout Troop 911 will pick up trees for recycling within the Anacortes community on Jan. 9.
To register for pickup, send an email with last and first name; address and special instructions; and phone number (for contact in case there is an issue) to Troop911B@gmail.com. The deadline to get on the list is Jan. 8.
Pickup is free, but donations are accepted via Venmo and PayPal.
Email or call Lori at 360-770-2595 or Ginny and 360-333-9715.
