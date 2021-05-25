With matching masks and capes, the superheroes of the Anacortes Boys and Girls club talked about superpowers and hero names during the Boys and Girls Club annual fundraising breakfast Thursday, May 20, held virtually this year.
The young heroes decorated their own capes and masks with puffy paint, glitter and pompoms and picked their own alter egos.
One hero, Madame Change, could change into anything she wanted. Another hero could spawn kittens, and another could go super fast.
They also completed super mad libs, which meant they went on adventures with Taylor Swift and Luigi to things like dance battles with disco balls.
The club members, aka the featured superheroes, thanked their real-life heroes, such as those who give and help support the club throughout the year.
Anacortes club Director Andrew Flores also thanked sponsors and club supporters. The real heroes are often unseen, he said.
“We would not have been able to get through this year without you,” he said.
To see who was best of the best around the Boys and Girls Club, club members competed in “Minute to Win It”-style challenges, such as transferring cotton balls to a bowl with one hand, using a file folder to blow a ping pong ball across a table and through obstacles, and building tall Lego towers.
The club members beat the staff in the majority of the games, meaning, according to staff, the kids are the real superheroes and the staff members are the sidekicks.
Manny Smith, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Skagit County Chief Operating Officer, talked about changes that happened at the Boys and Girls Clubs this year with following safety protocols due to COVID-19, such as wearing masks and each student having their own art supply box.
Guest speaker Mayor Laurie Gere talked about her own experience in town with her son and now her grandchildren.
She said that while she would like to see the Anacortes club have a new home better suited for its purpose, she. has enjoyed having operate in the basement of City Hall.
Her favorite part: “It’s hearing the basketballs,” she said. “When I am in the council chambers, I can hear the youths playing,” she said.
If she had a superpower, she would love to be able to give everyone all the resources they need, she said.
“I could find land and funding tomorrow and build you a new clubhouse,” she said. “And if I could wear a cape while I did it, that would be cool.”
To find out more about the Boys and Girls Club, to donate, or to watch a video of the breakfast, find the group on Facebook or visit skagitclubs.org.
