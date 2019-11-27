For Bella Valencia, attending the Boys and Girls Club isn’t about learning to do everything perfectly.
The young person said she’s made mistakes and doesn’t expect perfection.
“The Boys and Girls Club taught me to be the best me I can be,” Valencia said in her Junior Youth of the Year speech last week.
She earned the title at the annual Dinner with Friends event with the Anacortes club.
Valencia competed with Chelsea Reddy-Boespflug for the honor. Fellow competitor Autumn Bradby was unable to attend the dinner.
In her speech, Reddy-Boespflug talked about why she loves coming to the Boys and Girls Club. She talked about the Teen Center, making friends and creating “slime” with her fellow attendees.
Mostly, she said coming to the Boys and Girls Club allows her to be who she wants to be, whether that’s playing games, making art or being energetic.
“I can be myself,” she said.
The Junior Youth of the Year program lets younger students compete for a featured spot at the club. Early next year, older members will compete for a Youth of the Year spot that will allow them to compete with other youths from the county and beyond.
Last year’s Skagit County Youth of the Year is Anacortes member Kyla Whiton.
The club handed out other awards at its Dinner with Friends last week.
Club staff give an award to one boy and one girl every month. Last week, the staff looked through all of the past year’s winners and awarded Boy of the Year to Brody Fain and Girl of the Year to Parker Richards.
The awards are given to those who have proven all year that they are ready to show up, work hard and make a difference, student presenter Hannah Richards said.
Jayda Cisneros earned the Academic All-Star Award for her work during Power Hour and using resources to make sure she is doing her best in school.
The Sportsmanship Award, for someone who is a true team player, went to Zach Castro. The award goes to someone who has respect for the sport or activity and their fellow players, student presenter Loden Whiton said.
“They are looking to have fun and win, too,” Whiton said.
Madisyn Millhouse-Tuck won the Artist of the Year Award for her work in the art space and using a variety of materials. The STEM Award for achievements in science, technology, engineering and math went to Parker Eisner, and the Spark Award for placing value on volunteering and community went to Riley Valencia.
Adult volunteer Ross Roberts earned the Dean Maxwell Service Award for work creating new things for the club and making sure the club has what it needs to provide a successful experience to the kids.
Chestene Brown earned the Staff of the Year award, an award voted on by club members.
“This is someone who goes above and beyond and creates lasting connection,” Bella Valencia said.
