Small groups and more sanitization have been in place at the Anacortes Boys and Girls Club this year, but it hasn’t limited the fun, Director Andrew Flores said.
As some requirements loosen and more kids can return, Flores said the club staff’s dedication to the youngers stays the same.
“We’ll continue to try to reach kids that need us most,” he said. “We try to provide a safe and fun place for kids.”
That includes social-emotional help and club staff who can serve as mentors for younger students who may be going through a hard time.
Being in the midst of a pandemic is hard, he said. Kids are learning new ways to do things and are recovering from difficult times and isolation over the past year.
“We will be there for the community and for our kids,” Flores said.
When COVID-19 first hit, the club opened only for children of essential emergency care providers. Then, it opened to more visitors (with new rules and regulations) for summer 2020.
This past year, numbers have been more limited than normal, and kids were assigned to the same small group of 10 or so others they interacted with. The two small groups didn’t come in contact and traded off using the club’s spaces, Flores said. That way, they could guard against contamination and provide smaller quarantine groups if exposure did happen.
Fortunately, so far, there have been no positive cases or exposures linked to the club, he said.
Masks have been required all year, and kids have their own kits of supplies to use for art projects, STEM programs and more, so they aren’t sharing. Everyone washes their hands frequently and the shared bathroom is cleaned between visitors.
The club also worked with the Anacortes School District to get Chromebook computers to let the students use for their schoolwork, Flores said. Staff was trained on them and able to help students navigate the world of online school and Zoom classes.
The club also worked with the district to get transportation to bring the students from school to the club.
The club cannot offer all of its afterschool programs and is serving fewer teens now, because priority for the limited space goes to those young people who can’t be at home by themselves, Flores said.
With loosening guidelines, the upcoming summer program should have more kids involved, Flores said. Most days during the school year, between 10 and 20 kids are at the club each day. The goal for summer is 40 a day, he said.
Registration is open now and spots are filling fast, he said. The program will run 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from July 6 to Aug. 27.
This year, the club will be able to get in some in-person visits from guests, with safety precautions in place. The Reptile Man will show up, along with a representative of the Friends of the Forest and the Padilla Bay Reserve.
Kids will learn about plant and animal life plus have fun, Flores said.
The club is also partnering with the Anacortes library to provide some programs to help minimize learning loss over the summer break.
