When winter sports seasons were moved to spring for the 2020-2021 school year, it gave the athletes a chance to play, but it was nothing like normal. And there was no chance for postseason play for the boys basketball team.
Returning to winter play means a quick turnaround, picking up where they left off less than six months later.
“It feels great for the boys to be back in the gym and be able to do what they love to do,” Coach Brett Senff said.
The chance to work toward districts or state play means things return at a different level.
Another bonus:“We can have a lot of fans back in the gym,” Senff said. “The crowd and the family aspect of it, we can get back to basketball like we are used to.”
This year, the focus is on getting back out there and on being good team players, he said.
“We are emphasizing being unselfish this year and playing tough, team-oriented basketball,” Senff said.
The team hosts its first game at 7:15 p.m. today against Marysville Getchell. It will then play at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Cedarcrest, then host Lakewood at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, and play at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Nooksack Valley.
The size of the team is pretty typical this year, with about 20 to 22 players on junior varsity and varsity and another 12 on the C Team.
On varsity there are four seniors and six juniors, Senff said. There are also some sophomores who may seem some varsity play this year, he said.
Some key returners are junior post Jacob Hayes (6 feet, 3 inches), senior guard Cam Berow (5’, 11”), junior guard Jase Frydenlund (5’, 9”), senior guard Connor Barton (5’, 9”), junior forward John-Fritz Von Hagle (6’, 1”) and junior forward Braden Thomas (5’, 11”).
Some key newcomers are senior guard Colton Smith (5’, 9”), senior post Eli Hankey (6’, 2”), junior guard Gabe Eilertson (5’, 10”) and junior post Kaleb Lamphiear (6’).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.