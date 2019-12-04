Each holiday season, Geoffrey Castle travels all over the state, performing his Celtic Christmas concert in towns from Anacortes to Omak.
He commissioned the creation of his signature six-string electric violin and has toured all over the world.
While he’s always been interested in music, it wasn’t the violin that first sparked his interest, nor was it the drums his parents bought him as a child.
He had a friend who took violin lessons. One day, she was able to leave class to go to her lesson. Castle, still stuck in class, wished he was in her shoes.
So, he went home and asked his parents about violin lessons.
“They looked at me like I was crazy,” he said. “No one in my family played violin.”
But they signed him up, and he fell in love.
He stayed true to his drumming routes, though, and still felt the pull of rock music.
He had a friend with a rock band in high school, and the band started playing in his basement. He tried playing his acoustic violin with the band, but would get drowned out.
“I asked myself a question,” Castle said. “‘How do I make a violin as loud as an electric guitar?’ That one question is responsible for my entire career.”
He worked with an instrument maker to build his electric violin and encouraged him to add a sixth string for extra range. It took a few tries, but eventually they created the perfect instrument.
That was in 1990, and Castle said he still uses that violin to this day.
He will play it at his annual Christmas concert at the Port of Anacortes on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
He said the concert helps transport people back to a time when the holiday wasn’t commercialized and was instead about community and music and fun.
The music is classic and celebrates the real spirit of Christmas, Castle said.
He will be joined by guest vocalists and musicians whose talent Castle called “stunning.”
The concert is free, though attendees are asked to bring a donation to a food drive.
Castle, who lives in Kirkland, said he is really looking forward to it.
“I’ll keep coming back to Anacortes as long as I’ve got two feet under me,” he said.
