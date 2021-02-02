Families who need a little extra help with food or litter for their pet cats can now visit a pantry in front of The Cat’s Meow.
A cabinet on the front porch of the cat shelter, located at 804 Fourth Street, is now stocked with food and litter. Anyone can stop by and take what they need, free of charge, Executive Director Michele Onoratu said.
Anyone who wants to donate cat items can also just place the food or litter in the cabinet, she said. If the cabinet is full, people can leave donations on the porch.
The pantry is something Onoratu said she has wanted to do for a while now, even before the pandemic, to help pet owners going through tough financial times.
People are very generous and have donated a lot to the Cat’s Meow, so Onoratu said she wants to share.
“Thank you to all the people who have supported our work in the community,” she said.
The Cat’s Meow has had a great year at rehoming cats, she said. People are home more and have adopted pets at a higher rate.
“A lot of our cats have found great homes,” she said.
In 2020, the Cat’s Meow found homes for 69 of its cats.
Information and adoptable cats: www.meowanacortes.org
