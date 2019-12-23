School supporters took a trip aboard the Polar Express this month, and that meant big things for Anacortes children.
The Anacortes Schools Foundation hosted its annual Celebrate the Season celebration, including a fundraising dinner, Dec. 7-8. The foundation had one of its most successful years ever and brought in more than $120,000, organizers said.
That money will go to programs that the foundation supports, including preschool scholarships, funding for summer school, Mountain School and more opportunities for Anacortes students.
It was a magical event, foundation Director Marta McClintock said. The “Polar Express” theme translated well, and the foundation brought in live music from students, which really added a lot.
A group of school administrators also took the stage in the form of the band Detention Hall.
“So many people came out in support of kids, and that was fun to see,” she said.
Several dozen volunteers and organizations come together each year to make this event happen, McClintock said. This year, the foundation partnered with the Anacortes Arts Festival. The two groups give several thousand dollars each year to Anacortes School District programs, so the partnership made sense, McClintock said.
Marathon Petroleum also offered matching donations during the Raise the Paddle portion of the evening, helping that donation number shoot up to the $120,000, she said. Last year, the foundation brought in about $90,000 through the Celebrate the Season event and dinner.
The entire weekend was high energy, and the Saturday and Sunday daytime events had more attendees than normal, McClintock said.
Volunteers brought 700 cookies to be given to kids, and they were gone in the first hour and half of the event, she said.
At the fundraising dinner, several tables were filled with new people to the event, which sold out several days beforehand. A few new Anacortes residents stopped in to volunteer and said they are already looking forward to next year, McClintock said.
Those volunteers come in handy, because it takes about two weeks to set up the Port’s event center and to pull off the annual event, McClintock said.
At a recent school board meeting, Superintendent Mark Wenzel commended all the supporters and organizers of the event.
“It was bigger and better than ever before,” he said.
