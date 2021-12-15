Two weekends full of holiday cheer mean plenty of candy-coated gingerbread houses and letters addressed to Santa. They also mean more than $100,000 in funding for the mental health of children in Anacortes.
The ninth annual Celebrate the Season, hosted by the Anacortes Schools Foundation, took on a slightly different format this year.
Normally all in one weekend, organizers split up its events this year to help spread the cheer and potentially reduce crowds.
First, a gala and auction included 150 people in person and many more attending virtually. It’s the foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year and helps provide the money for many programs dedicated to Anacortes students.
This year, the mix of in-person and virtual events brought in roughly $227,000, a record-breaking number.
Of that, about $100,000 came from Raise the Paddle giving. Normally that portion of the fundraiser focuses on enrichment, but this year, the board wanted to focus on mental health for students, foundation Director Marta McClintock said.
That money will help pay for a social worker at the middle school, a social worker for the three elementary schools and curriculum for the Signs of Suicide, RULER, Character Strong and WEB programs in place for older students.
For the gala, the Fidalgo Island Rotary Club built Santa’s village inside the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed, and Megan Atterberry took on decorations, McClintock said.
Her attention to details made it “magical,” McClintock said.
The village opened up the next weekend to families and children for hands-on activities of all kinds. That event isn’t a fundraiser; it’s a free gift for families.
“We want to open up this space as something magical for kids,” McClintock said.
The event, which was one day instead of the usual two, was busy all day. McClintock estimated about 1,000 people came through to take photos with Santa, play miniature golf, decorate cookies, create ornaments and listen to performers. Organizers gave out hot cocoa until they ran out, she said.
A student craft fair featured 13 young artists and creators who were able to sell their wares to attendees. Not only did the students bring top-notch work, they talked to everyone and learned about selling their items to people, McClintock said.
The annual gingerbread house contest, hosted by the Fidalgo Island Rotary, brought in 12 youth teams and three adult teams.
The winners were one of the teams from the Anacortes High School girls basketball team, which created a house and basketball court out of edible materials.
The top three houses are now on display at Chandler’s Square as a way to thank them for baking so many cookies to be given out to the young attendees at the Celebrate the Season holiday fair each year, McClintock said.
Because the space was already decorated, the Schools Foundation also lent it out to the rotary clubs to host their joint holiday party and to the Anacortes Arts Festival, which used it to host an ugly sweater and wreath-making party (which also served as a fundraiser). These are groups that partner with the Schools Foundation throughout the year, so it was nice to be able to give back to them, McClintock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.