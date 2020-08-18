Bier on the Pier, the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce’s annual beer festival, is the latest event to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, which normally brings more than 30 breweries to town to set up booths and offer tastes to festivalgoers, will not happen this year, according to an email from the Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber staff looked for ways to bring the event into a virtual format, but it didn’t work out, according to the email.
The event typically sells out each year, filling the Port Transit Shed with hundreds of beer drinkers.
