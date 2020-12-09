The Anacortes Coastal Christmas crab pot tree is lit up for the season outside the Chamber of Commerce office.
The chamber hosted a ceremony to light the tree, just like normal, on Friday, Dec. 4. Unlike normal, though, this year the ceremony was on Facebook live, though a small group of revelers gathered near the tree as it was lit by chamber President Gina Walsh.
If you missed the live-streamed event, you can still see it on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
The ceremony lasted less than 10 minutes and featured speeches from Town Crier Richard Riddell and Mayor Laurie Gere.
Riddell encouraged people to spread joy this year, especially.
“Take time to check on your neighbors, smile with your eyes above your mask and thank, especially, the cashier at the store or the restaurant employee delivering your meal,” he said. “Bring light to and enjoy the holidays, whether they are called Christmas, Yuletide, Kwanzaa or Hanukkah.”
The event was one of the last for Riddell, who will be leaving Anacortes in mid-2021.
Gere said she always knows Anacortes is a special place, but the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that even more than usual. People have really helped each other and done what they can to support their neighbors and businesses, she said.
She encouraged people to keep doing that.
“Make sure there’s food on the tables, roofs over heads and that our businesses are supported and our civic organizations have all the resources they need to continue their outreach,” she said.
She acknowledged that children and families are making sacrifices right now.
“There is light and there is hope during this special season,” Gere said. “2021 is coming. It will be a year of transition and new beginnings. We are resilient, and we will come out of this stronger and wiser and better. We’re Anacortes, and it’s my honor to serve each one of you.”
Walsh encouraged everyone to remember local businesses during holiday shopping this year. This season is particularly important for retailers.
