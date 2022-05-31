The Guemes Island Chamber Music Series returns this summer after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The series, founded and directed by Karie Prescott, generally features a concert each summer and each December. It started in 2017.
This summer’s concert is 7:15-8:15 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Guemes Island Community Center.
It focuses on beauty and peace, Prescott said. It’s meant to be an antidote to everything that has been going on in the world, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the war in Ukraine, she said.
“Listen to beautiful music and forget about all that for a little bit,” she said.
The concert format is different than in the past, due to COVID-19 protocols, she said. It will be shorter, with no intermission.
Tickets, available online, are $25 for adults, $15 for ages 13 to 17, and free for kids 12 and younger. Remaining tickets are available at the door. A link is available at guemeschambermusic.org.
Previous concerts have sold out ahead of time, she said.
The concert includes the music of Bach, Handel, Beethoven, Schubert and Ravel and features musicians Prescott on viola, Carolyn Canfield on violin and Page Smith on cello.
Prescott is a graduate of The Curtis Institute of Music and the University of Michigan. She played with the Norquay and Fidelio string quartets and has performed chamber music throughout Europe and in North and South America.
She won the Seattle Ladies Musical Club Competition and the Seattle Young Artist’s Competition and performed as soloist with several groups, including the Seattle Symphony, the Everett Symphony, American Ballet Theatre Orchestra and Philharmonia Northwest.
Prescott has played with many top artists and has recorded soundtracks for many movies and television shows, including “Avatar,” “Star Wars: Rogue One” and “Ratatoille.”
She has also taught music.
Canfield studied in the U.S., Europe and Canada. She lived in Victoria, B.C. for 36 years, serving in a career as a symphony and opera violinist, a music educator, a festival adjudicator and performer of chamber music.
She played for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra for 25 years and a decade with the Vancouver Opera.
Canfield also played in New York for several groups. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she worked as caption artist for the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra for its Zoom concerts. She is also on the coaching staff for Bellingham Youth Chamber Players.
Smith is the principal cellist of the Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra and the Auburn Symphony Orchestra.
She was the solo cellist of the Northwest Chamber Orchestra for 30 years and performs regularly with multiple concert series.
Smith performed as the principal cellist with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and the Chelsea Chamber Ensemble. She has been the featured soloist with the Northwest Chamber Orchestra, the Auburn Symphony, the Federal Way Symphony, the Tudor Choir, Opus 7, Choral Arts Northwest and Seattle Pro Musica.
