The Guemes Island Chamber Music Series continues with a concert from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Guemes Island Community Center.
Tickets for the concert at $25 and are available at the door.
Performers are Nancy Bean (violin), David Bean (violin), Karie Prescott (viola) and Lloyd Smith (cello).
Nancy Bean became a member of the Philadelphia Orchestra in 1983 and was its assistant concertmaster from 1986 to 2009. She is the artistic director of 1807 & Friends, first violinist of the Wister Quartet and the Amerita Chamber Players, and violinist and violist with the Barnard Trio, the Florian Trio, Duo Paganini and Duo Parisienne.
David Bean is a member of the Whatcom Symphony Orchestra. He has played music throughout his career as a park ranger and currently lives in Whatcom County.
Prescott is the organizer of the music series and has performed chamber music throughout Europe and North America.
Smith was a member of the Philadelphia Orchestra from 1967 to 2002. Currently, he is the cellist of the Wister Quartet, 1807 & friends, the Amerita Chamber Players, the Florian Trio and the Barnard Trio.
For the Guemes Island concert, the musicians will perform the work of Stamitz, Haydn, Tartini, Vivaldi and Simon and Garfunkel.
