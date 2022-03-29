The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce will host two events in April, the Anacortes UNCORKED Food & Wine Experience and Anacortes Charm Walk.
Tickets for the events are available on the Chamber of Commerce’s website, Anacortes.org.
Anacortes UNCORKED Food & Wine Experience
April 9
12 p.m. to 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
On April 9, residents and visitors can choose an afternoon or evening of wine tasting and dining at the Anacortes UNCORKED Food & Wine Experience, held at the Transit Shed with an afternoon experience from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. or an evening experience from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For $100, attendees will have access to 10 tasting pours with brands such as Deception Cellars, Treveri Cellars, and Skagit Crest Vineyard & Winery, unlimited catering from several restaurants including The Majestic Inn and the Gere-a-Deli, and food samples from local retailers.
Attendees will also receive a swag bag containing wine stoppers and openers, a stone coaster, a souvenir glass, and more.
Designated drivers will have access to nonalcoholic drinks, catering and food samples for $35.
Attendees can purchase wines at a 10% discount from retail as well as from various merchants such as The Johnson Manor and Island Styles.
“Our goal is tourism attraction,” said Jesica Kiser, director of the Chamber of Commerce. “We’re bringing people from 50-plus miles away to the community to see how beautiful it is here and then share some of our local wineries.”
Anacortes Charm Walk
April 30 — May 7
Beginning April 30 to May 7, participants in the Anacortes Charm Walk can visit participating businesses to collect charms to build a bracelet.
For $45, participants get a blank bracelet and a map of participating businesses.
“The Charm Walk is … about sharing the downtown area with visitors,” Kiser said. “We want them to come in and check out as many of the shops as possible to find the little treasures they didn’t know about.”
Kiser recommended doing the walk as a Mother’s Day activity.
