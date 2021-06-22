The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Candidates’ Forum on July 14 at Anacortes City Council chambers.
A meet-and-greet with the candidates is at 5 p.m., and the forum is from 5:30-8 p.m.
The chamber invited 28 primary race candidates to participate, including those running for Anacortes School Board, Anacortes mayor, Hospital Board of Commissioners, Pool Commission, Port Commission and the Anacortes City Council.
Send questions for the candidates to info@anacortes.org by July 7. The forum will be recorded and presented on Channel 10, the City of Anacortes website and on the chamber’s YouTube channel.
The moderator will be Jesica Stickles, president/CEO of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce.
The primary election is Aug. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.