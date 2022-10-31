A big sale on mattresses this month will help the Anacortes High School choirs raise money to help with costs of festivals, competitions and community performances.
The Seahawk Choir Boosters Mattress Fundraiser is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at AHS.
Mattresses come in all sizes and more than 30 styles. For every 10 mattresses sold, one will be donated to the Anacortes Family Center.
The boosters group is a nonprofit that supports the choir program, which has more than 100 students in six ensembles, plus its events and scholarships, choir teacher Carole Leander said in an email.
Each choir group participates in a variety of events throughout the year, like festivals and community performances. Students also attend events through the San Juan Music Educators Association.
"Choir Boosters exists to remove roadblocks and create opportunity for all choir students to participate without the burden of extra costs whenever possible and to support the musical and program goals of the director," Leanders said in her email.
The choir program hosts the fundraiser each year, though it was canceled in 2020 and put on in a restricted way last year. This is the first year back to normal, Leander said.
"Mattresses are a necessity that nobody likes to shop for, but also something that everybody needs at some point," Leander said. "This is a way to reach people who need a mattress, while also supporting students and the arts."
The pandemic took a toll on the arts, and the return to normal is not easy, she said.
"This has probably been the hardest two years of my twenty as a music educator," Leander wrote in her email. "... We need time to rebuild, more support than ever and encouragement. We need parents, students, administration and our community to prioritize arts support based on the value of what music can offer our young people."
