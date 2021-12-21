Teams of volunteers from Anacortes Lutheran Church prepared and delivered meals to cars during last year’s Christmas dinner. The church hosts the free dinner each year and feeds anyone who wants to eat. For 2020 and 2021, the meal is delivered to people outside, instead of at a sit-down dinner.
Anacortes Lutheran Church is hosting its annual Christmas dinner this year, with a twist.
The dinner is pandemic-style, so volunteers will run out hot dinners to people waiting in their cars in a to-go format, instead of serving everyone inside.
The dinner, made up of turkey, dressing, gravy, beans, corn, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie, is available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Christmas day. Food will be in reheatable containers.
Anyone who wants dinner should visit the parking lot behind the church, 2100 O Avenue, and request what meals they need.
Last year, the church handed out almost 400 meals in a similar format, organizer Anne Barry said.
This year, they plan to give a meal to anyone who wants or needs one, she said.
Volunteers are still needed. People can sign up to help by calling the church office at 360-293-9586.
Anyone who does not have a car can walk through the line. If people are homebound, they can call the church office no later than noon Thursday to schedule home delivery.
