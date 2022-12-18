Teams of volunteers from Anacortes Lutheran Church prepared and delivered meals to cars during the 2020 Christmas dinner. The church hosts the free dinner each year and feeds anyone who wants to eat. For 2020 and 2021, the meal was delivered to people outside, instead of at a sit-down dinner. This year's dinner will also be offered via drive-thru.
It takes 15 turkeys, five gallons of cranberry sauce and about 40 volunteers to prepare, cook, serve and deliver a free Christmas dinner to the people who want it in Anacortes.
Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave., is again providing a free meal to those who request it for the holiday. Volunteers are standing by to deliver to those who cannot pick the food up at the church.
This year, because of increasing cases of illness, the church is again providing the dinner as a drive-thru for those who and pick up a bag full of food for themselves and their neighbors.
Anyone who needs food delivered must call 360-293-9586 by noon on Thursday, Dec. 22, to sign up.
People who want to volunteer also are invited to call that number.
Dinner pickup is 11-2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day (Sunday, Dec. 25). Everyone should enter the parking lot from O Avenue to get in line, co-coordinator Anne Barry said. The church has hosted the dinner for about 15 years, and Barry has helped lead it for 10.
For the dinner, the volunteers will cook 15 turkeys that are between 20 and 24 pounds each, she said. There will also be five gallons of cranberry sauce and about 35 pumpkin pies from Costco, plus big cases of vegetables and eight or nine cans of whipped cream.
Safeway has spiral-cut hams at the ready in case the turkey starts to run out, Barry said. There also will be gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans and corn, plus everything else that comes with a traditional Christmas dinner, she said.
Gere-a-Deli is donating 500 rolls, and Safeway gives the church a good deal on the turkeys and then defrosts them in advance in a big cooler.
The turkeys are cooked in standalone roasters, which can't all be plugged in at the same place, Barry said. So they are plugged in all over the church, which means that the day before the meal, turkeys are cooking in the kitchen, the fellowship hall, the nursery, the basement and the sanctuary.
"We have a map of where they all are," Barry said.
Last year, the church served 350 dinners. This year, it's preparing for 400.
"The need just continues to grow," Barry said. "It's been a difficult year for a lot of people."
The decision to do a drive-thru again was necessary, but Barry said she misses the fellowship that comes from sitting together to enjoy the meal.
