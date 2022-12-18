Christmas dinner

Teams of volunteers from Anacortes Lutheran Church prepared and delivered meals to cars during the 2020 Christmas dinner. The church hosts the free dinner each year and feeds anyone who wants to eat. For 2020 and 2021, the meal was delivered to people outside, instead of at a sit-down dinner. This year's dinner will also be offered via drive-thru.

It takes 15 turkeys, five gallons of cranberry sauce and about 40 volunteers to prepare, cook, serve and deliver a free Christmas dinner to the people who want it in Anacortes.

Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave., is again providing a free meal to those who request it for the holiday. Volunteers are standing by to deliver to those who cannot pick the food up at the church.

