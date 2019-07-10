Starting with the town photo on Commercial Avenue and ending with the fireworks over Fidalgo Bay, Anacortes celebrated the Fourth of July with big crowds.
While clouds lingered most of the day, the sky cleared in time for the Rock the Dock concert at Seafarers’ Memorial Park and for the fireworks that started at dusk.
People stood on the sidewalks along Commercial Avenue in huge crowds to wave at the parade and then filled Seafarers’ Memorial to the point that little grass was left uncovered.
Mayor Laurie Gere and Town Crier Richard Riddell were joined by Sidney, B.C., Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith and Sidney Town Crier Kenny Podmore at a pre-parade patriotic celebration.
The criers each read their own declaration about the day, about the United States and about the partnership between the two cities. The mayors also shared thoughts about the celebration.
“This is where everyone comes to celebrate our city and this beautiful country,” Gere said.
Gere took the lead in the Fourth of July parade, riding a 1924 fire truck with Anacortes Fire Chief David Oliveri. It was the first motorized fire truck in Anacortes, serving this city from 1924 to 1952.
“It has a total of 3,042 miles on it,” Gere said.
This vehicle was built as a show model for the 1924 San Francisco expo before it came to Anacortes. In 1995, restorations started on the truck.
“It has taken over 35,000 volunteer hours and 24 years to restore this historical vehicle, all for today’s parade,” Gere said.
This year’s parade Grand Marshal was Bernice Linvog, who turned 100 in May. Marching groups, floats and dancers decked out in costumes also went by on the route.
The winner of the best float was the Anacortes Center for Happiness, with its group of members wearing bright yellow and waving inspirational signs. Other floats honored were the Anacortes Public Library Sci-Fi Night float (second place) and the Anacortes Sister Cities Association float (third place).
The Old Anacortes Rowing and Sailing Society group of mini boats reminding people to wear life jackets on the water took home the top prize for Best Marching Group. Soroptimist of Anacortes, with its members marching using medical equipment like the walkers the group lends to residents in need, came in second. The crowd favorites dancing group The Twisted Pixies came in third.
