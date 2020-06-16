The Anacortes Police Department is hosting a pet food drive from June 20-30.
The drive will collect food and supplies including dry cat food, dry dog food, canned cat and dog food, cat litter, toys for cats, dogs and horses, blankets, cleaning supplies and more.
Collection bins are near the front doors of the Police Department (1218 24th St.) and Pet Place Market (912 Commercial Ave.).
The donations will go to several area animal organizations.
The event is normally hosted as part of the annual Bark in the Park event, which was canceled this year. The parks department will have an in-person drop-off for pet food from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Storvik Park. Donations can either be dropped off, or a volunteer can remove the items from a car trunk.
Information: Animal Control Officer Zabrina Nybo at 360-293-1916.
The Parks and Recreation Department, which normally hosts Bark in the Park, is still hosting a celebration of four-legged friends virtually.
A photo contest is open now with three categories – costume, best friend and best trick.
Information: www.cityofanacortes.org/1236/Bark-in-the-Park
