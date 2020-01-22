The After School Art Program is back this winter, led by the City of Anacortes Park and Recreation Department.
The program features three sessions of “Let’s Bake” and one conference week art camp.
All “Let’s Bake” classes are led by Jackie Davison and will feature how to make cookies, cupcakes and brownies from scratch. Classes are $75 per child.
One session is open to fourth and fifth graders and is 4-5:30 p.m. Mondays Jan. 27 to March 9 at Anacortes Middle School.
Another is also for fourth and fifth graders and is 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 28 to March 3.
The last is for sixth, seventh and eighth graders and is 1:50-3:20 p.m. Wednesdays Feb. 5 to March 11.
The conference week art camp, for those in grades one to five, is 12:15-4:15 p.m. Feb. 10-13 at Island View Elementary School. Students will make a handmade sketchbook, create a fantasy animal out of clay and learning drawing, collage and painting techniques. The camp is $130 per kid.
Register for all classes at anacortesparksandrecreation.sportsiteslabs.com.
