...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West to Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East Entrance U.
S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters
Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The City of Anacortes hosts two days a year where residents can get rid of residential garbage and yard waste for free.
The spring Residential Cleanup Day is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9. The fall day is Sept. 10.
The drop-off day is only open to people who live within city limits. Everyone attending must show two forms of ID, such as a driver’s license and a current utility bill.
To participate, visit the City of Anacortes Operations Facility at D Avenue and 37th Street during open hours. The gates close at noon, and the line is sometimes quite long, so city staff advises people to arrive early.
The city accepts household garbage, furniture and yard waste. It does not accept TV sets, propane tanks, tires, large vehicle parts, hazardous waste, construction and demolition waste, which includes large lumber, roofing or concrete.
It will accept appliances like refrigerators and freezers for a fee of $50.10. All other appliances, like washers, dryers and hot water tanks for a fee of $17.89, billed to the customer’s city account.
Everyone is limited to one pickup load. Yard waste is unloaded first, followed by garbage. Anyone pulling a trailer must be able to back it up themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.