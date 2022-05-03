Registration is open for a new round of programs through the Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department.

The department will host several kids’ camps and activities through the summer.

Day camps this summer include survivor, dino and pirate themes. The department is also offering soccer league and pee wee sports.

Survivor Camp, Dino Camp and Pirate Camp three-day sessions 9 a.m. to noon between June 27 to Aug. 25. Each child is limited to one camp registration.

Pee Wee baseball is 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. June 2 to 24. It’s open to ages 4-6.

Pee Wee Sports Camp is at 4 and 5 p.m. Thursdays, July 9-28. It focuses on a different activity each week.

Other summer youth sports camps are available for volleyball, basketball, wrestling and soccer. The camps feature instruction from Anacortes High School players and coaches.

Registration is also open for the Challenger International Soccer Camp and Skyhawks Sports Academy.

Community sailing classes for both youths and adults are this summer.

Another summer program is the Messy Me program for kids ages 1 to 2, featuring activities like painting, gluing and shaving cream sculpting.

The Parks and Recreation Department will host its kids fishing derby from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, June 4.

Visit cityofanacortes.org/490/Parks-Recreation to register for all programs.

