The Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department will host a variety of opportunities for recreation for children and adults this summer. Register at www.cityofanacortes.org/490/Parks-Recreation and click on “Register for Recreation Programs”
FOR CHILDREN
• Pee Wee Baseball runs 3-3:45 p.m. Tuesdays, June 1-22. The program, which teaches fundamentals of baseball, is for ages 4-6 and is $25 per child.
• Tots in the Park is a semi-guided class for tots ages 1-3 to have the chance to interact, try new activities and play. The program is 10-10:45 a.m. Mondays, June 7-21, and is $25 per child.
• Anacortes Youth Baseball Camp is 4:30-6 p.m. June 8, 10 and 11. The camp is led by the Anacortes High School girls volleyball team, is for students going into third through sixth grade. Cost is $45.
• A Night Out at the Park, an evening at Washington Park featuring s’mores, games, dinner and hiking, is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 24. It’s for children ages 6-10 and is $15.
• Girls Basketball Camp, led by AHS basketball players, is June 28-30. One time (10 a.m. to noon) is set aside for sixth- to eighth-graders and another (1-3 p.m.) is for students in first through fifth grade. Cost is $45.
• Survivor Camp, featuring time at Washington Park competing challenges as a team and as an individual, is open to students in grades one to five. Participation is $50. The first week is Monday to Thursday June 28 to July 1 and the second is Monday to Thursday July 12-15. Programs both weeks run 9 a.m. to noon.
• Sailing classes for beginner sailors (ages 9-13) are offered at several sessions throughout the summer, with the first one starting June 28. The three-day sessions are $120 per sailor. An intermediate sailing class (for those ages 10-15) are also offered at various sessions starting July 6. The three-day sessions are $120.
• Seahawk Youth Soccer Camp, for those going into kindergarten through fifth grade, is 9-11:30 a.m. July 5-8. The camp is led by the AHS girls soccer team and is $65 per kid.
• A youth wrestling clinic, for kids going into first through eighth grade, is 9-11 a.m. July 12-15. It’s $80 per student.
• Dino Camp, open to those going into first to fifth grade, is 9 a.m. to noon July 26-28. The camp will offer young people the chance to learn about dinosaurs while playing dinosaur-themed games and activities. Participation is $50.
• Youth Soccer League registration is open now, and the season starts in late August. For the city league, ages 5-11, the fee is $42. For the county league, ages 10-13, it’s $64.
• Pee Wee Soccer is for ages 4 to 6 and is 1-1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1-22. Participation is $25.
FOR ADULTS
• An adult co-ed softball league is Sundays in July and August. The deadline for teams to register is 5 p.m. Friday, June 11. Information: www.anacorteswa.gov/540/adult-co-ed-softball-league.
• An adult sailing class is $175 per person and is either 4-8 p.m. July 19-22 or 4-8 p.m. Aug. 30-Sept. 2.
CHILDREN and ADULTS
• The Art Dash Fun Run, on Saturday, July 31, is open to all ages and will feature music, obstacles and art. The fun run is in both 5K and 10K lengths. The first round of runners starts at 10 a.m., with staggered starts after that.
