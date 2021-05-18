It’s time for young people to grab their poles and hooks and head out to Heart Lake for the annual kids fishing event.
The event, hosted by the City of Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department, challenges kids to catch the biggest fish they can between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
No adult fishing will be allowed on the lake that day, and no fishing license is required for children.
The department is hosting a photo contest and asks young fishers to submit a photo with their biggest catch of the day to the city website.
There is a five-fish limit.
