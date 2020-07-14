The downtown portion Commercial Avenue will look a little different this weekend.
Commercial Avenue will be closed to traffic from 10th to Second Street to allow businesses and restaurants in the area to expand into the street. The closure of the street will be from 5 p.m. Friday, July 17, through 10 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
The idea is to allow residents to come downtown and enjoy the offerings from local merchants in open air with more distance between people.
With more space to for social distancing, shoppers can support local retailers and restaurants with reduced likelihood of spreading COVID-19.
The event is a trial run to see how well the concept works. If successful, it may become a more regular happening.
In August, the city will receive 10 new parklets to add more room to retailers and restaurants downtown as well, all in an effort to boost the local economy while providing safe ways for people to shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.