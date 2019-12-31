In the coming months, a class will teach the tools that caregivers need to be able to take care of themselves while caring for others.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an education series to help family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
The course is six sessions, held once a week from 1:30-3 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 23 to Feb. 27 at Christ Episcopal Church, 1216 Seventh St.
Each person will receive “The Caregiver Helpbook.” The Skagit Adult Day Program’s Gentry House, which is hosting the event, is requesting a $30 donation to help cover the cost of the program, but donations are not required to attend.
Call 360-755-1235 to register.
