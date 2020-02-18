The Boys & Girls Club of Skagit County will be open for spring break, April 6-10.
New members can register at the club, and online registration is available for current members at skagitclubs.org. At the Anacortes club, the hours for spring break are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The cost is $160 for the week. Enrollment closes March 20.
Information: andrew.flores@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, ext. 13.
