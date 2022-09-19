The next show at the 98221 Gallery, located inside of Anacortes City Hall, opens in December, and the Anacortes Arts Commission is now looking for artists to be featured.

The gallery, which features only artists in the 98221 ZIP code, will host a new juried exhibit from December until May 15, 2023. Its current show is open through November.

