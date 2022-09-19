The next show at the 98221 Gallery, located inside of Anacortes City Hall, opens in December, and the Anacortes Arts Commission is now looking for artists to be featured.
The gallery, which features only artists in the 98221 ZIP code, will host a new juried exhibit from December until May 15, 2023. Its current show is open through November.
The theme of the show that opens in December is "Transforming Ordinary to Extraordinary." Accepted work will be installed Nov. 28.
Both 2D and 3D works are accepted, though there are size limitations in place.
The show will be part of the December Art Walk. Then, it will be open during regular City Hall hours.
Artists may submit up to three images of their work for consideration for the show, either to con.parks@cityofanacortes.com or dropped off at the Parks and Recreation Office.
Each artist must include information about the piece's title, media, price and size, along with contact information.
The artwork must be for sale, with 30% of the commission going to public art projects.
The deadline for submissions is Nov. 10, with the jury to make a decision by Nov. 16.
Information: 360-293-1918, coa.parks@cityofsnacortes.com and www.anacorteswa.gov/1109/Anacortes-Arts-Commission
