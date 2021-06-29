OARS, Anacortes’ recreational rowing club, is offering free one-hour rows at 9:30 a.m. Fridays from July 9 through Aug. 27.
The get-acquainted rows leaving from Cap Sante Marina are for anyone 12 or older who can physically handle a 13-foot oar. No experience necessary. OARS members will be rowing with each newcomer in five-person crews.
Pre-registration is required so crews can be scheduled. Call or text Mindy at 360-202-0855.
Rowers will meet at the canvas shelter at the end of the gangway on P dock at the northeast corner of the marina. Everyone is asked to wear soft-soled shoes and layers of comfortable, light-weight clothing depending on the weather. OARS will provide life jackets.
Rowing guests must complete a liability waiver. Minors must have an attending guardian sign for them.
Information: oarss.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.