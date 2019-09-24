The Anacortes School District is partnering with the Seattle Visiting Nurse Association to provide a flu shot clinic from 3-7 p.m. today in the Anacortes Middle School commons, 2202 M Ave.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a flu vaccine for everyone over six months old.
The clinic will be open to all Anacortes School District children (ages 4 and older), their families and community members.
All participants will be asked to provide their health insurance information to receive an immunization. SVNA will electronically bill insurance. They bill almost all insurance plans, but are not able to accept Cigna or Provider One.
Students 18 years and younger without current health insurance coverage will be offered a flu shot at no cost.
Adults without current insurance coverage may pay the $40 immunization fee with cash or check.
