The clouds cleared Friday and the sun shone down on the people throughout Anacortes working to celebrate Earth Day.
From cleaning up litter along the roadway to planting hundreds of trees, community members on Fidalgo and Guemes islands set out Friday to complete environmentally friendly projects on the annual holiday.
On Saturday, residents of Guemes Island lit up the night sky with their annual luminary parade in celebration of Earth Day. Bees, birds, stars and more took shape as light-filled lanterns. The group held them aloft as they sang and danced along the beach.
On Friday, community members came together to clean up the roadway along the Tommy Thompson Trail and out to the twin bridges. They filled bags and bags with litter to help spruce up the area and remove harmful trash from the environment.
“The Earth needs us more than ever,” said Marjorie Wilson, with the Daughters of the American Revolution. She drove over from Burlington to join fellow volunteers in Anacortes.
The Daughters of the American Revolution joined Fidalgo Island Rotary, the Lions Club the Republic Women of Skagit County and the Anacortes Rotary Club to pick up the trash.
Being good stewards of the environment can start small, she said. If people start picking up trash just in their neighborhood, they will eventually move into their town, and then their county. It’s a ripple effect that can make a huge difference, Wilson said.
Kim Kimmy with Fidalgo Island Rotary said she remembers the very first Earth Day back in 1970. She and her fellow students got the day off of school to go out and help after seeing an assembly about why the holiday is important.
She still remembers every detail to this day and said it’s important to still remember that excitement and passion to get out and do something.
“I thought ‘I can do that!’” she said.
Over at the edge of Seafarers’ Memorial Park, next to the Northwest Career and Technical Academy, volunteers joined Port of Anacortes staff to help plant trees. They looked to plant 1,000 of the trees in 90 minutes, though the space ended up being smaller than planned, port Environmental specialist Kevin Anderson said.
The volunteers took out the hooker’s willow trees, which looked like long sticks, and stuck them in a marshy ground already prepared by Anderson and some academy students. The native trees will grow tall, create shade that will remove some of the non-native invasive species in the area and give a barrier between the two properties they line. In the end, they should be the size of large shrubs, he said.
“This is not a quick-moving project,” he said.
The Port of Anacortes also showcased on Earth Day a new demonstration oyster barrel that will be going in at the Transit Shed. The barrel, which will soon be filled with oyster shells from the Swinomish Shellfish Co., will be positioned below a rain spout at the shed. When water comes off a galvanized roof or one painted with galvanized paint, it has harmful metals and toxins in it. The shells can help pull those metals from the water to make it safer for the surrounding environment.
The barrel at the Transit Shed is too small to make a large difference, but it will get the conversation going, Anderson said.
The shells would have just been thrown away if they weren’t used like this, so it’s a way to extend their life for about a year, until they are replaced inside the barrel.
During the next year or so, Anderson will be comparing the water that comes from the oyster barrel with that coming straight from the roof to see how much of a difference it makes.
