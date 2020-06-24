The class of 2020 at Anacortes High School began to suspect their senior year might not be what they were expecting when they were bested by the freshman class at the homecoming competition in the fall.
“It was so annoying. Seniors always win,” senior Madelyn Hamblen said.
That was just the first of foiled senior traditions.
“There’s a stigma with our class that we get cheated out of most things,” senior Jacob Hoxie said. “We lost homecoming to the freshmen. That never happens.”
Then the class patiently waited out construction delays on the new high school facility, preventing them from enjoying full use of the new school and further postponing some extracurricular events such as plays. Finally, the school was finished, and the students had just returned to a routine.
Four weeks later, the pandemic caused the school to close its campus indefinitely.
“The coronavirus hit, and it was like ‘This is the train we’ve been on,’” senior Ben Marshall said.
The loss of prom, graduation and the other senior year activities they had waited for caused some chagrin.
“It was our last couple of months to spend together before going our separate ways,” Hamblen said. The last year of senior bonding to celebrate the culmination of years of education with organized, annual events was cut short. The last day they were all together like normal was in March.
“On one hand, yes it’s a bummer,” senior Grace Hill said. “But, two, you’re not quite sure what you’re missing because you’ve never lived through it.”
But the school and community made efforts to help the seniors celebrate, even if a little differently.
On June 17, a virtual graduation ceremony aired, and students loaded into their cars — some decorated, some not — to parade down Commercial Avenue in lieu of a traditional ceremony with seated guests.
“I feel like having that parade and seeing all of my friends and family and teachers throughout all of my years in Anacortes, I feel like that beats sitting in a sweaty stand for a couple hours and watching people walk across a stage,” Hill said.
Throughout town there are visual markers of pride for the graduating class, namely through celebratory signs. Along Commercial Avenue hang banners with pictures of graduating seniors from Anacortes High School, Cap Sante High School and the Northwest Career & Technical Academy. Around various neighborhoods and in front of homes, parents have ordered lawn signs to celebrate their seniors.
“It’s easy to forget that people care about you,” Marshall said. “This is a nice wake up call.”
Tiffany Olivier ordered a sign to post at home for her daughter Emma.
“It starts a lot of conversations with the neighbors,” she said. “It’s been tough realizing they don’t get to gather for senior activities.”
The signs and banners have been a welcome source of recognition, Emma said.
“At least we’re getting some recognition because we did so much school to graduate,” she said. “It’s also cool that an aunt or uncle can have a sign, multiple people want to show that you’re graduating.”
The Oliviers are hopeful that an in-person ceremony could be held later as the pandemic subsides.
“We know the school can only do so much for our graduating seniors, we’re hoping when there is clearance we can have the kids together and acknowledge the hard work,” Tiffany Olivier said.
An online “adopt a senior” group was formed to make another special impact on graduates.
Parents or students posted a picture and bio of the graduating student in the group, and other members chose to “adopt” them — namely by buying gifts for the student.
“It’s nice to see how much effort everyone is putting in to give us a celebration,” Marshall said. “Even a T-shirt or box of candy goes a long way in these times.”
The group was started by Nikki Kimmel, a resident who doesn’t have a senior student but saw other communities start similar programs online.
“I felt bad for these kids. They go to school for 13 years, and it all gets ripped away from them,” Kimmel said. “I thought being a small community like this, we could totally rally around these kids.”
And rally they did.
Kimmel estimates the group “adopted” close to 150 seniors from Anacortes High School, Cap Sante High School and the Northwest Career and Technical Academy.
“People were just so eager, we didn’t even have to try,” Kimmel said. “Instantly a senior is posted, and instantly they’re adopted. I really didn’t think it would go as big as it did.”
The group is hosted on Facebook and has just over 500 members. Part of the fun is for adopters to find a senior they relate to in some way and make personal connections. The gifts can be as simple or extravagant as the adopter chooses.
“The heart these people put into them is amazing,” she said. “It definitely gives people a little joy in the midst of this craziness.”
