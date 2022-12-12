The seventh annual Rockin' Yule Bizarre will fill Buxton's Music with all kinds of sounds of the holiday season Saturday.
The concert features 11 acts this year, including from Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, Stanwood and Lopez Island.
The event seven years ago helped launch the Anacortes Music Project, the group's president Sommer Carter said. This year, the group is reaching out to bring in other acts as a way to celebrate music throughout the region, she said.
Tickets at yule2022.brownpapertickets.com are $20 for general admission and $10 for students, seniors and veterans. Tickets at the door will cost more, Carter said.
Buxton's Music is located at 1904 Commercial Ave.
The concert kicks off at 6 p.m. with Tuscan Harper.
The Combo takes over at 6:30 p.m., with Mann Road on at 7 p.m. and Derek Eisel at 7:30 p.m. The Long Haulers, a kazoo choir and the Enthusiasts perform at 8 p.m. and Sun//Aram takes over at 9:50 p.m. The Young Hunks perform at 9:25 p.m., Savanna Woods and Jack Mattingly take over at 10 p.m. and Ebb, Slack and Flood will close out the show starting at 10:35 p.m.
Acts are bringing songs, whether they are covers or originals, that speak to this time of year for them, Carter said.
The first concert came as the Anacortes Music Channel was ending and was a way to continue celebrating Anacortes musicians in a way that was friendly to all ages, she said.
"We want the whole community come together and celebrate what we have and inspire us to keep making music," she said.
There will be a bake sale, as well as beer and wine for sale, she said.
