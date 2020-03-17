This list keeps changing. Please send information about events to balzola@goanacortes.com
The following events have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
Canceled:
• The Anacortes Public Library and its events and programs are closed until further notice.
• All school events, groups and sports teams are canceled until April 27.
• Most classes and programs at Island Hospital are canceled.
• All activities at the Senior Activity Center are canceled indefinitely. That includes the St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon, ukulele workshop and Meals on Wheels fundraisers.
• All city Parks and Recreation Department programs or events are canceled through the end of April.
• The Anacortes Senior College recently canceled its spring term classes, which were scheduled to begin April 14. Classes will be rescheduled later. Students who registered using credit cards will receive full refunds on their statements. Those who registered with cash or checks will receive refunds directly from Anacortes Senior College. Information: 360-503-1255 or info@seniorcollege.org
• The free spaghetti dinner at the United Methodist Church of Anacortes, originally scheduled this Thursday, is canceled.
• The Friends of Skagit Beaches lecture “Pinnipeds of the Salish Sea,” scheduled for this Friday is canceled.
• A Skagit County Maritime Symposium scheduled for March 25 is canceled.
• A Share the Bounty Swap scheduled for March 31 by Transition Fidalgo and the Anacortes Swap Facebook Club is canceled.
• Volunteers providing tax prep at the United Methodist Church are unavailable until further notice.
• The Skagit Special Olympics has suspended all practices and activities until further notice.
• Fidalgo DanceWorks has canceled classes until April 27.
Postponed/
Rescheduled:
• The Anacortes Dash and Splash Polar Plunge will be rescheduled.
• The opening of “High School Musical” at Anacortes Community Theatre has been rescheduled to April 17.
• The Anacortes Spring Gift Show is rescheduled for Saturday, May 30.
• The Anacortes Branch of the American Association of University Women will award STEM scholarships to Anacortes middle and high school girls at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 14, at the Anacortes Library.
• The Anacortes Youth Sports Coalition rescheduled its auction until Saturday, May 23. Information: lbramsdell1@frontier.com
• A Shoreline Master Program Update Open House planned by the City of Anacortes Department of Planning, Community and Economic Development will be rescheduled.
• The Swing the Gates! 5K Fun Run and Walk at Deception Pass State Park is moved to Nov. 1.
